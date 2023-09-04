With a distinguished background in social work, over two decades of experience in the nonprofit sector, and a strong connection to the Maui community, Ashlee Klemperer is poised to lead La’akea Village into a new era of growth and impact. (PC: Laʻakea Village website)



Laʻakea Village, a nonprofit life-sharing community that includes intellectually and developmentally disabled youth and adults, has appointed Ashlee Klemperer as its new executive director.

Laʻakea Village is dedicated to discovering, supporting, and enhancing the contribution of each individual through meaningful opportunities and productive work. With a distinguished background in social work, over two decades of experience in the nonprofit sector, and a strong connection to the Maui community, Klemperer is poised to lead Laʻakea Village into a new era of growth and impact.

Klemperer earned her masterʻs degree in social work from the University of Southern California, where she honed her skills in nonprofit management, social justice, and community

organizing. Her passion for creating positive change and her commitment to community well-

being have been the driving forces behind her work throughout her career.

As a long-term resident of Maui, Klemperer has developed an intimate understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities that the island presents. Her dedication to the community is further underscored by her role as a parent raising two daughters on the island, highlighting her commitment to creating a better future for the next generation.

Melanie Sluggett served as the interim director. Sluggett’s dedication and leadership has helped Laʻakea Village revive every program that was impacted by the pandemic.