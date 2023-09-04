Hawaiian Paddle Sports, Maui Kayak Adventures and Aloha Kayaks Maui are offering free “Mālama Maui” guided kayak tours for those displaced by the wildfires every weekend in September. (PC: Hawaiian Paddle Sports)

Three local businesses have joined together to help the healing process for displaced Maui residents. Every weekend in September, Hawaiian Paddle Sports, Maui Kayak Adventures and Aloha Kayaks Maui are offering free “Mālama Maui” guided kayak tours for families and individuals displaced by the Maui fires.

The “Mālama Maui” guided kayak tours will take place every weekend in September, from 7-10 a.m. in Mākena.

Participants are required to provide confirmation that they are displaced by the Maui fires. The minimum age is 6 years old, and all children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All participants must know how to swim.

“Our hearts go out to our fellow Maui residents in Lahaina and Kula who have lost their homes,” said Timothy Lara, owner of Hawaiian Paddle Sports. “We all know how therapeutic the ocean can be, so we are glad we can offer this experience for families to get outside, enjoy the beauty of Maui, and explore the ocean safely with a guide.”

For more information and to make reservations, visit: https://hawaiianpaddlesports.com/malama-maui/