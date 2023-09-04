PC: Jeff Moore / courtesy Manaʻolana Paddlers

Maui Canoe Club has been looking for ways to help Maui Nui residents and recovery teams who have been affected by the recent fires. The Maui Canoe Club is offering all of those directly affected the opportunity to paddle in outrigger canoes with the club.

Normal paddling times are Monday through Friday at 7 a.m.; and on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Those who are interested, can come to Sugar Beach on N. Kīhei Road a half hour before these times, to sign a waiver, be fitted for a paddle, and be given some instruction. The club is the most northern outrigger canoe club on N. Kīhei Road. There are two large signs in front of the Club. One says Maui Canoe Club. The other pink sign says Manaʻolana Pink Paddlers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Maui Canoe Club looks forward to welcoming as many people affected by the fires as possible in the next few months. Please join us for an enjoyable ocean exercise, and adventure. Last year the first humpback whales arrived in September. Hopefully they will come early again this year,” organizers said.