Maui County restrictions, triggered by fire evacuation orders Aug. 8, were lifted today for the Lahaina Gateway and Walgreens in West Maui.

The businesses at Lahaina Gateway, on the north side of Keawe Street, and the businesses in the Walgreens parcel on the south side are open, although the public is advised to follow health recommendations.

Officials say the public should continue to use caution when in this area.

An Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect for portions of Lahaina.

Hawaiian Electric Co. confirmed that the Lahaina Gateway and Walgreens sites have power. There are no concerns over structural safety or hazardous material, according to county officials.

The two parcels are not located in the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area.

Entry into the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area remains prohibited unless authorized by law, due to health and safety risks and to protect against criminal property damage.

The Lahaina disaster area, which holds hazardous debris, includes the area delineated by government-placed barriers, according to Mayor Richard Bissen’s Third Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires effective Aug. 15.

When the Aug. 8 fire occurred on Maui, county evacuation orders were issued.

The Lahaina fire is 100% contained but not yet extinguished.

Mayor Bissen announced on Aug. 29, that the county will transition from the search and recovery phase in Lahaina to the next phase, which will set the groundwork for residents and businesses to return to properties and workplaces.

For health and safety considerations when re-entering areas impacted by fire, visit the state Department of Health website.