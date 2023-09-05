PC: Goodwill Hawaiʻi. www.goodwillhawaii.org/maui-relief.

Goodwill Hawaiʻi announced today several free programs that the nonprofit organization is providing to Maui residents who have been displaced from their homes and/or jobs as result of the recent fires.

“Our hearts grieve for the Maui communities and ‘ohana that have been impacted by the devastating fires,” said Katy Chen, Goodwill Hawaiʻi president & CEO. “While our core mission is to uplift people through the power of work, we want the community to know that we’re always here to support in times of crisis and are committed to using our statewide resources and expertise to aid those who’ve been impacted both now and in the long-term.”

GOODWILL HAWAIʻI EMERGENCY RESPONSE CENTERS

Goodwill has set up emergency response centers at five of its program offices statewide, including Kahului (Maui), Hilo and Kona (Hawaiʻi Island), as well as Kapolei and Beretania (Oahu) to support those who’ve been impacted with applying for resources and aid including: unemployment benefits, FEMA disaster assistance, food stamps, and emergency housing relief.

Residents can also access Goodwill’s core employment services including free job training, education and placement support.

Individuals in need of these services are encouraged to schedule an appointment by emailing [email protected] or calling 808-442-8914. The Goodwill emergency response centers will also be open for walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

GOODWILL HAWAIʻI VOUCHER PROGRAM

Goodwill Hawaiʻi will be distributing upwards of $400,000 total in emergency vouchers for impacted residents to redeem for clothing and household goods at any Goodwill Store in Hawaiʻi. The vouchers are being distributed to fire victims thru the nonprofit’s outreach at its emergency response centers on Maui, Oʻahu, and Hawaiʻi Island and in partnership with other government and nonprofit partners.

To date Goodwill Hawaiʻi has raised $200,000 through the extended Goodwill international network and received a matching $250,000 grant from the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation to support their Maui relief programs.

“In the weeks since the fires, the Maui Strong Fund has been able to support Goodwill Hawaiʻi and more than 75 other partners on the ground with critical funding to care for affected communities,” said Micah Kāne, CEO and President of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation. “We applaud and mahalo Goodwill Hawaiʻi as a local nonprofit that is supporting individuals in the time they need it most.”

“We are very fortunate and grateful for the outpouring of support from the Goodwill Industries International network nationwide, the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation as well as others here in Hawaiʻi and around the world who’ve offered to donate money, goods and/or their time to our efforts,” Chen said. “We recognize the magnitude of the devastation and are working to help as many people as we can to get back on their feet.

Goodwill is also seeking volunteers to support their store and donation center operations, which has ramped up its donated goods processing to accommodate the increased need from its voucher program. The nonprofit organization continues to accept donations of gently used clothing and household goods. Revenue generated from the sale of donations in stores goes back to Goodwill Hawaiʻi’s job training and employment programs, including special initiatives like the Maui relief efforts.

For more information on how to volunteer or make a donation to Goodwill’s Maui relief programs, visit www.goodwillhawaii.org/maui-relief.