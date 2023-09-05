Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 05, 2023

September 5, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
6-9
6-9
6-9
6-9 




East Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 06:59 AM HST.




Low 1.5 feet 12:39 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 03:54 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            south after midnight. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 12:01 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 09:05 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long period south swell will gradually build over the next 12 hours with south shore surf heights approaching High Surf Advisory thresholds today through Wednesday. This south swell energy will continue to decline from through Friday. No other significant swells are expected this week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
