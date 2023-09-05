Maui Surf Forecast for September 05, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|6-9
|6-9
|6-9
|6-9
|East Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:39 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:38 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A long period south swell will gradually build over the next 12 hours with south shore surf heights approaching High Surf Advisory thresholds today through Wednesday. This south swell energy will continue to decline from through Friday. No other significant swells are expected this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com