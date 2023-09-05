Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 6-9 6-9 6-9 6-9 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 06:59 AM HST. Low 1.5 feet 12:39 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:54 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:01 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 09:05 AM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long period south swell will gradually build over the next 12 hours with south shore surf heights approaching High Surf Advisory thresholds today through Wednesday. This south swell energy will continue to decline from through Friday. No other significant swells are expected this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph.