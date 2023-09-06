Hale Makua sent out teams of staff to help bring in supplies, render medical assistance, and distribute medication to individuals and families stranded in Lahaina, as well as transport individuals out of Lahaina to shelters. PC: Hale Makua

Hale Makua Health Services announced the establishment of an Emergency Disaster Relief Fund to help those affected by emergencies or disasters like the Maui wildfires last month.

In a letter announcing the fund, CEO, Wesley Lo said, “We know that those who were impacted have a long road to recovery, and we believe much funding will be needed to support those in the long-term.”

The funds will be made available for the public to apply, with priority given to Hale Makua and ʻOhana Pacific Health staff, their immediate family, Hale Makua and OPH residents, and compromised individuals.

To make a donation, click here.

Lo also outlined efforts to support staff, residents, and the community that have been impacted by this disaster. According to Lo, over the last month, Hale Makua has:

According to Lo, Hale Makua is also taking the following actions going forward:

Taking inventory of available space at the organization’s Wailuku Care Home.

Reviewing capacity to provide more service with Home Health Hale Makua.

Assessing “on the ground” needs to develop an organized and cohesive plan for not only the short term, but the long-term recovery of Maui.

“I want to send a big Mahalo to our Administrators Teana Kahoʻohanohano and Paul Mattfeld, as well as our leadership for working tirelessly to organize all of these efforts,” Lo wrote, calling the team strong and resilient. “Mahalo to our staff who have been going out to help on the frontlines in Lahaina, as well as the Hale Makua staff who have been working extra hard to keep up with the influx of admissions.”