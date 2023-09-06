Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 6-9 6-9 6-8 5-7 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 09:05 AM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 12:53 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 11:08 AM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long period south swell has filled in across the state as surf along south- facing shores reach near High Surf Advisory levels through today. The swell will gradually decline Thursday and Friday.

No other significant swells are expected through the week. A tiny northwest swell will keep north facing shores above summer time averages. East facing shores will remain small, as trade remain relatively light. Long range forecasts indicate the potential for a moderate, long period easterly swell from rapidly intensifying Hurricane Jova in the east pacific arriving early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.