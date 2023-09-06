Maui Surf Forecast for September 06, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|South Facing
|6-9
|6-9
|6-8
|5-7
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:38 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
north in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A long period south swell has filled in across the state as surf along south- facing shores reach near High Surf Advisory levels through today. The swell will gradually decline Thursday and Friday.
No other significant swells are expected through the week. A tiny northwest swell will keep north facing shores above summer time averages. East facing shores will remain small, as trade remain relatively light. Long range forecasts indicate the potential for a moderate, long period easterly swell from rapidly intensifying Hurricane Jova in the east pacific arriving early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com