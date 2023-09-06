Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 06, 2023

September 6, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




South Facing
6-9
6-9
6-8
5-7 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 09:05 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 12:53 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            north in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 11:08 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long period south swell has filled in across the state as surf along south- facing shores reach near High Surf Advisory levels through today. The swell will gradually decline Thursday and Friday. 


No other significant swells are expected through the week. A tiny northwest swell will keep north facing shores above summer time averages. East facing shores will remain small, as trade remain relatively light. Long range forecasts indicate the potential for a moderate, long period easterly swell from rapidly intensifying Hurricane Jova in the east pacific arriving early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
