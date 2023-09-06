

































As Maui pivots to provide stability to the community affected by the historic wildfires in Lahaina and Kula, The Salvation Army continues providing meals and care to survivors.

Activated from the first moments of the Maui fires on Aug. 8, 2023, The Salvation Army has prepared 55,303 meals and coordinated a total of 352,597 meals through local and nonprofit partnerships at 39 feeding locations during the initial phase of the relief effort, now transitioned from shelters to local hotels.

“The Salvation Army continues to provide and coordinate thousands of hot meals, snacks and drinks to survivors of the Maui wildfires. We are also providing Emotional and Spiritual Care to a community experiencing catastrophic loss. The effects of this disaster will have a lasting impact on the future of this community, and The Salvation Army is committed to the well-being and recovery of Maui residents”, said Major Troy Trimmer, The Salvation Army’s Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Divisional Commander. “We are grateful for the partnerships of local restaurants, vendors and trades who have stepped up to help us provide resources to this community.”

Here’s how The Salvation Army is currently involved in serving Maui residents:

Food Service – In collaboration with The American Red Cross on Transitional Shelter Assistance (TSA) program at area hotels, The Salvation Army is providing and coordinating daily hot meals to survivors.

Emotional & Spiritual Care – Emotional & Spiritual Care staff are on the island providing care and comfort through The Salvation Army’s “ministry of presence.” They are the eyes and ears of The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services. As they minister throughout the community, they provide information on available resources and also share information about survivors’ needs with the Army’s Incident Management Team.

Needs Assessments – The Salvation Army is on site at FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) and the Maui County Family Assistance Center (FAC) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to meet with Maui residents who have registered for federal assistance. We are meeting with individuals and families to make long-term needs assessments.

FEMA Disaster Resource Center (DRC)

University of Hawaii Maui College (UHMC)

310 W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue

Kahului, Maui 96732

FEMA’s MEGA Disaster Resource Center (DRC)

Lahaina Civic Center

1830 HI-30

Lahaina, Maui 96761

Family Assistance Center (FAC)

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa – Kāʻanapali

200 Nohea Kai Drive

Lahaina, Maui 96761

The Salvation Army is an active member of the State of Hawaiʻi Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) and is coordinating with partners on the island and beyond to maximize food and resources to get to people in need,” said Victor Leonardi, The Salvation Army’s Divisional Director of Emergency Service & Safety and VOAD Chairman. We are asking for financial gifts at this time, as it allows us to maximize purchase power and reinvest in Maui’s economy, which has taken a tremendous hit. We would like to increase our capacity to respond to the needs of the community. As we identify unmet needs and work to provide short-term assistance and long-term solutions, warehouse space and cold food storage would allow us to expand our operations.

Donations may be made online at Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org or text HAWAIIFIRE to 51555. Listings of current volunteer opportunities also may be found at Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org.