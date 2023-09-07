Maui Surf Forecast for September 07, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|South Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:36 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The long-period south swell still remains elevated today as a gradual downtrend is expected through Friday. Going into the weekend, a small long period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday night and peak next Monday slightly above the summer time average before gradually declining in the middle of the week.
No other significant swells are expected through the rest of the week. A tiny northwest swell will keep surf along north facing shores just above the summer average through today. East facing shores will remain small, as the light trades hold. Long range forecasts indicate the potential for a moderate, long period easterly swell from rapidly intensifying Hurricane Jova in the east pacific arriving early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com