Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 07, 2023

September 7, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
0-2 




South Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 11:08 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 02:46 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:05 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The long-period south swell still remains elevated today as a gradual downtrend is expected through Friday. Going into the weekend, a small long period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday night and peak next Monday slightly above the summer time average before gradually declining in the middle of the week. 


No other significant swells are expected through the rest of the week. A tiny northwest swell will keep surf along north facing shores just above the summer average through today. East facing shores will remain small, as the light trades hold. Long range forecasts indicate the potential for a moderate, long period easterly swell from rapidly intensifying Hurricane Jova in the east pacific arriving early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
