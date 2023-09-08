Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:05 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 04:32 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 12:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell will continue to decline today with decreasing surf height trends along south facing shores. A smaller long period south swell will arrive by Saturday night. No other significant swells are expected through the rest of the week.

East facing shores remain small into Saturday as winds remain on the weaker side. Strengthening trade winds will help to boost wind wave driven choppy surf heights by Sunday. A moderate long period east swell from Hurricane Jova in the East Pacific will arrive early next week, with the forerunners reaching east facing shores as early as Sunday morning for exposed shores of the Big Island and possibly Maui. Surf heights may approach High Surf Advisory criteria for exposed east facing shores as the swell energy peaks on Monday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.