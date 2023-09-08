Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 08, 2023

September 8, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:05 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 04:32 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 12:40 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south swell will continue to decline today with decreasing surf height trends along south facing shores. A smaller long period south swell will arrive by Saturday night. No other significant swells are expected through the rest of the week. 


East facing shores remain small into Saturday as winds remain on the weaker side. Strengthening trade winds will help to boost wind wave driven choppy surf heights by Sunday. A moderate long period east swell from Hurricane Jova in the East Pacific will arrive early next week, with the forerunners reaching east facing shores as early as Sunday morning for exposed shores of the Big Island and possibly Maui. Surf heights may approach High Surf Advisory criteria for exposed east facing shores as the swell energy peaks on Monday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
