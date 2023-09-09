Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 09, 2023

September 9, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Steven Mark










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph, increasing to

                            around 20 mph in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 12:40 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:05 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:50 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 05:32 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:07 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny today, before a small, long period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday and peak Monday slightly above the summer time average before gradually declining during the middle of next week. 


Strengthening trade winds will help to boost wind wave driven choppy surf heights by Sunday. A small to moderate, long period easterly swell from Hurricane Jova in the East Pacific could push up surf along east facing shores early next week. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east facing shores is not expected at this time. No other significant swells are expected. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
