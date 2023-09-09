Maui Surf Forecast for September 09, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph, increasing to
around 20 mph in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:11 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:34 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny today, before a small, long period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday and peak Monday slightly above the summer time average before gradually declining during the middle of next week.
Strengthening trade winds will help to boost wind wave driven choppy surf heights by Sunday. A small to moderate, long period easterly swell from Hurricane Jova in the East Pacific could push up surf along east facing shores early next week. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east facing shores is not expected at this time. No other significant swells are expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com