Fire Survivor Resources

Free workshop on healing trauma, loss for Maui fire disaster cancer patients

September 10, 2023, 12:50 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Cancer Resources and American Cancer Society and have collaborated to bring the first of six free monthly workshops to support Maui fire cancer patients focusing on healing trauma and loss.

The first workshop will take place on Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is located at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort conference room, 5900 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd. in Lahaina.

Seating is limited to 10 cancer patients per workshop.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To register call Dr. Bongaard at 808-866-6155 or email [email protected].

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments