Maui Cancer Resources and American Cancer Society and have collaborated to bring the first of six free monthly workshops to support Maui fire cancer patients focusing on healing trauma and loss.

The first workshop will take place on Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is located at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort conference room, 5900 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd. in Lahaina.

Seating is limited to 10 cancer patients per workshop.

To register call Dr. Bongaard at 808-866-6155 or email [email protected].