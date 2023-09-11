Doctors On Call welcomes new M.D. to its Maui staff

Dr. Vince Fussell

Doctors On Call Urgent Care and Walk-In Centers announced the addition of Dr. Vince Fussell to its staff on Maui. Dr. Fussell is a Family Practitioner and Urgent Care Specialist who will be seeing Maui patients and families immediately at both the Times Market West Maui Doctors On Call location as well as the Kīhei/Wailea DOC offices at the Shops at Wailea.

Dr. Fussell moved from Austin, Texas, where he completed extensive training at The University of Texas. After years of practice there, Dr. Fussell said he’s happy about the timing of his move: “I’m just delighted to be here on Maui, especially now, helping to get Maui families and the entire Lahaina community back on its feet.”

Doctors On Call is a full-service Urgent Care and Walk-in Clinic, with Lab and X-ray. It takes most Hawaiʻi insurances, including Kaiser, HMSA, Medicare, HMAA, UHA, etc. It can also take care of patients who are uninsured or underinsured due to the Lahaina disaster.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to providing essential medical services, Doctors On Call can take care of injuries and lacerations, give IVs and medications, administer breathing treatments, treat fractures, arrange Hospital admissions and provide referral to specialists. Telephone video visits are available. No appointment is needed, and they the service is open at 8 a.m. There is a Times Pharmacy next door at Times Market. Contact information for Doctors On Call is 808-667-7676 or DocMaui.com.