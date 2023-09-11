Island Energy Services and partners donate 100K more bottles of water to help with Maui wildfire recovery

PC: Island Energy Services

Island Energy Services announced a second shipment of more than 100,000 bottles of Arrowhead Mountain Spring Water in three 40-foot shipping containers to provide ongoing assistance to those impacted by the Maui wildfires. This follows an initial shipment of more than 67,000 bottles of donated water last month.

Island Energy Services, in collaboration with BlueTriton Brands, a producer of Arrowhead 100% Mountain Spring Water, Odyssey Logistics, an expert in freight forwarding, and Matson shipping worked together to mobilize efforts for both of the shipments of water being delivered to Maui.

“The devastating fires in Maui have touched the lives of our employees, their families, and our customers. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all those whose lives have been upset by this natural disaster. But on their own, condolences are not enough — which is why, among other coordinated relief efforts, Odyssey is working together with our longtime partner, Island Energy Services, to send bottled water shipments to help alleviate some portion of the hardship for the people of Maui,” said Kevin Kelly, President, Odyssey Logistics, Integrated Marine Logistics Division.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jon Mauer, President, and CEO of Island Energy Services said, ”We are thankful for the generosity of our partners, BlueTriton Brands, Matson, and Odyssey Logistics, for working so rapidly to get the donations to Maui. Through these efforts, the American Red Cross, Hawai‘i Chapter will be able to distribute clean, fresh drinking water to those impacted by the Maui wildfires.”

Island Energy Services earlier announced its commitment to supporting response and recovery efforts and has pledged to match customer donations on a dollar for dollar match up to $50,000 via its Texaco network through the Hawai‘i Community Foundationʻs Maui Strong Fund.