Maui County launches online resource for parks planning information

A Parks Planning Program section has been added to the county’s website to provide information on ongoing and completed Parks Planning projects. (File photo)

The public can now access information and documents on the County of Maui website about the Parks Planning Program to learn about ongoing and completed projects.

The website page provides a list of the projects, with their timelines and documents.

Projects include the Beach Park Vulnerability and Adaptation Study, Baldwin Beach Park Interim Master Plan and Kanahā Beach Park Master Plan.

“The website is a great resource for our community members to learn about how we plan for parks and to get access to project specific information,” said Patrick McCall, director of Parks and Recreation.

The website can be accessed at www.mauicounty.gov/2326/Parks-Planning.

Not all parks planning projects are listed on the website at this point. Additional projects will be added soon and the website will be updated as projects progress.

For more information, contact parks planners David Yamashita at 808-270-6508 and [email protected]; or Jennifer Maydan at 808-270-6160 and [email protected].

For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.