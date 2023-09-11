Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 11, 2023

September 11, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 06:14 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 08:00 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 12:56 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 06:49 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The recent small, short period chop that was observed along east- facing shores courtesy of breezier trade flow will continue through the week. A near 4 foot, medium to long period east (80 – 100 degree) swell from former Tropical Cyclone Jova is being observed at the Hilo buoy this morning. This swell is forecast to peak surf just below High Surf Advisory criteria later today and into Tuesday. South-facing shore surf will get a boost the next couple of days as a small, long period south (190 degree) swell fills in. This swell will peak surf at near seasonable waist to chest high averages today and Tuesday before declining through mid-week. 


Surf along north-facing shores will remain flat into the middle of the week until a small bump from a tiny, short period pulse arrives from the north Thursday. West-facing shores will also remain flat except for where south swell wraps in. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments