Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 6-8 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:14 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 08:00 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 12:56 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 06:49 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:50 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The recent small, short period chop that was observed along east- facing shores courtesy of breezier trade flow will continue through the week. A near 4 foot, medium to long period east (80 – 100 degree) swell from former Tropical Cyclone Jova is being observed at the Hilo buoy this morning. This swell is forecast to peak surf just below High Surf Advisory criteria later today and into Tuesday. South-facing shore surf will get a boost the next couple of days as a small, long period south (190 degree) swell fills in. This swell will peak surf at near seasonable waist to chest high averages today and Tuesday before declining through mid-week.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain flat into the middle of the week until a small bump from a tiny, short period pulse arrives from the north Thursday. West-facing shores will also remain flat except for where south swell wraps in.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.