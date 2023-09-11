Remembrance marking 22 Year Anniversary of 9/11

PC: Maui Fire Department (9.11.23)

Personnel from the Maui Fire Department, along with Ocean Safety officers, Mayor Richard Bissen, and members of the Fire Commission participated in a tribute to the 343 FDNY personnel who answered the ultimate call to serve their community.

A remembrance service was held at the Kahului Fire Station on Maui, marking the 22 year anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, and honoring the 2,977 people who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and onboard United Flight 93.

Sept. 11 also marks Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, when the nation honors first responders. It’s a time to reflect upon the firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency workers, and service members who answered the call of duty, as well as the brave civilians who rushed into action to save lives and help the injured that day.

