Maui Surf Forecast for September 12, 2023

September 12, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 06:49 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:10 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 01:26 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:21 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Relatively small, medium period east swell originating from former Tropical Cyclone Jova has been building into the local waters. This swell will hold above seasonal average east-facing shore surf through the day. This swell will begin its gradual decline early Wednesday. Eastern exposures will experience more typical small, short period trade wind swell that produce below seasonal surf through the remainder of the week. As this ongoing small 2 foot, medium 14 second south (180-190 degree) swell passes around the island chain, south-facing shore waist to near chest high surf will remain just below late summer normals through today. This swell will fade Wednesday, with another small bump in south shore surf due this weekend. Small surf along those west shores better exposed to south wrap. Flat conditions along north-facing shores with no significant northern swell anticipated the next several days. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
