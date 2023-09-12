Maui Surf Forecast for September 12, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:32 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Relatively small, medium period east swell originating from former Tropical Cyclone Jova has been building into the local waters. This swell will hold above seasonal average east-facing shore surf through the day. This swell will begin its gradual decline early Wednesday. Eastern exposures will experience more typical small, short period trade wind swell that produce below seasonal surf through the remainder of the week. As this ongoing small 2 foot, medium 14 second south (180-190 degree) swell passes around the island chain, south-facing shore waist to near chest high surf will remain just below late summer normals through today. This swell will fade Wednesday, with another small bump in south shore surf due this weekend. Small surf along those west shores better exposed to south wrap. Flat conditions along north-facing shores with no significant northern swell anticipated the next several days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com