Results: 2023 Kū Mai Ka Hula competition

Winners have been announced for the 16th Annual Kū Mai Ka Hula Competition, held on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Castle Theater at Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Award-winning hālau from Maui, Kaua‘i and Japan shared their finest performances in front of an enthusiastic audience and a group of prestigious judges. There were a total of six participating hālau this year.











































The 2023 Kū Mai Ka Hula final awardees are as follows, by division:

Mr. Hula Maui:

1st: Tyson Kekoa Tango /Hālau Ka Pā Hula O Hinano/ Kumu Hula Troy Allen Hīnano Lazaro

2nd: Okuto Horiuchi /Hālau Hula Mānaiakalani Iāpana/ Nā Kumu Hula Kapono & Kanoenani Kamaunu

Group Kahiko Kāne:

1st: Hālau Ka Pā Hula O Hinano/ Kumu Hula Troy Allen Hīnano Lazaro

Group Kahiko Wāhine:

1st: Hālau ʻO Kealani/ Yukiko Minami

2nd: Hālau Keʻala Kahinano O Puna/ Kumu Hula Joy Keōpūolani Salvador

Group ‘Auana Kāne

1st: Hālau Ka Pā Hula O Hinano/ Kumu Hula Troy Allen Hīnano Lazaro

Group ‘Auana Wāhine

1st: Hālau ʻO Kealani/Yukiko Minami

2nd: Hālau Keʻala Kahinano O Puna/Kumu Hula Joy Keōpūolani Salvador

Group ‘Auana Kūpuna

1st: Hālau ʻO Kealani/Yukiko Minami

2nd: Hālau Hula ʻO Mehanaokala/Kuʻulei Hashimoto

3rd: Hālau Hula I Kona Mau Lima/Kumu Hula Kēhaulani Kaneholani-Santiago

Special Awards:

Palikūmaikalewalani Oli Award (recognizes the hālau that exhibits excellence in oli): Hālau Ka Pā Hula O Hinano/Kumu Hula Troy Allen Hīnano Lazaro

Maui Nui Award (recognizes the hālau that participated fully in all aspects of the competition and has tried to be involved in as many divisions as possible): Hālau Ka Pā Hula O Hinano/Kumu Hula Troy Allen Hīnano Lazaro

Leianaikaroselaniomaui Award (recognizes the hālau that exhibits overall excellence in hula): Hālau Ka Pā Hula O Hinano/Kumu Hula Troy Allen Hīnano Lazaro

'Ōlelo Makuahine Award (recognizes the hālau that exhibits excellence in Hawaiian Language use by ho'opa'a (accompanist) and musician): Hālau Hula I Kona Mau Lima/Kumu Hula Kēhaulani Kaneholani-Santiago

Kū Mai Ka Hula is presented annually by Kauahea Inc, a nonprofit organization founded by Hōkūlani Holt to support Hawaiian arts and culture, in connection with the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The judges were Kumu Hula Iwalani Kalima, Kumu Hula Ulalia Woodside, Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona, and Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata. Each is a kumu hula with award winning hālau, and renowned for their contributions to Hawaiian culture.