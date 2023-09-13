Maui Surf Forecast for September 13, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:12 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:32 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A relatively small, medium period east swell that originated from former Tropical Cyclone Jova has been moving through the area over the past day or so. This swell appears to have peaked and will be declining through Wednesday. The declining swell, combined with the weakening winds starting late Wednesday, should result in east shore surf below the seasonal average for the second half of the week. For the south shores, a small, medium period south (180-190 degrees) swell continues to move through the area. This swell will begin to decline on Wednesday. Another small south swell is forecast to arrive this weekend. No significant swells are expected to affect the north-facing shores through the forecast period.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com