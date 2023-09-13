Maui Surf Forecast for September 13, 2023

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:10 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 01:26 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:21 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:10 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A relatively small, medium period east swell that originated from former Tropical Cyclone Jova has been moving through the area over the past day or so. This swell appears to have peaked and will be declining through Wednesday. The declining swell, combined with the weakening winds starting late Wednesday, should result in east shore surf below the seasonal average for the second half of the week. For the south shores, a small, medium period south (180-190 degrees) swell continues to move through the area. This swell will begin to decline on Wednesday. Another small south swell is forecast to arrive this weekend. No significant swells are expected to affect the north-facing shores through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.