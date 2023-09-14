Maui Surf Forecast for September 14, 2023

Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 07:52 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:41 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 02:28 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 08:23 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:30 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium period east swell that originated from former Tropical Cyclone Jova will diminish today. The declining east swell combined with the weakening winds should result in east shore surf below the seasonal average into the weekend.

For the south shores, a small, medium period south swell will diminish today. Another small long period south swell is currently passing through American Samoa with a swell height peaking around 6 feet at the buoy. This swell will arrive in Hawaii by early Saturday morning, with swell energy peaking on Sunday, and then slowly decreasing into next week. No significant swells are expected to affect the north and west facing shores through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.