‘Active contact’ made with 94% of West Maui students’ families

*Based on HIDOE student information system (official enrollment data)

**Includes families that HIDOE called and left a message that has not yet been returned.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education has established “active contact” with nearly 94% of families who had students enrolled at public schools in West Maui prior to the Aug. 8 wildfires.

That translates to 191 families where active contact has not yet been achieved, and includes families for which a message was left, but there was no return call.

Data released on Friday shows 957 students transferred to another HIDOE school, as evidenced through official enrollment data. The data also showed that 958 students applied for distance learning though the state Department of Education.

The data is complied in a report released on the HIDOE website, showing the movement of West Maui students and the status of efforts to establish contact with all families. The numbers will be updated as new information becomes available about students from King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High schools.

Active contact represents that a student enrolled in a different school, applied to a distance learning program or the student or parent/guardian had a conversation with a HIDOE employee such as a community liaison, or participated in one of HIDOE’s community meetings.

This includes data from: the Department’s student information system, reports from private schools and charter schools, contacts made by HIDOE community liaisons, contacts made by schools and teachers, contacts made by HIDOE state office staff, and community meeting participant lists.

“We want to assure the community that we are closely tracking the progress of our West Maui students as they re-enroll in other educational opportunities – within the public school system and elsewhere – and we are actively reaching out to all other families,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “The Department is aware of the vast majority of students’ situations and is working diligently to ensure they have access to support and educational opportunities.”

The report is being added to the Department’s online status updates on the reopening of Lahaina schools which can be accessed at bit.ly/LahainaSchoolsProgressReport.

Families who need assistance can call the Department’s support hotline at 806-727-6880 or text SUPPORT to (808) 736-1427, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.