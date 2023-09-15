Kaiser Permanente announces changes to Medical First Aid Stations in West Maui 

Kaiser Permanente set up a mobile health trailer. PC: Jovito Gonzales/Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente will be consolidating its three medical first aid stations into a single West Maui location at the Royal Lahaina Resort beginning Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

The last day for services at Kaiser Permanente’s first aid stations at Hyatt Regency Lahaina and Nāpili Park will be Friday, Sept. 22.

Kaiser Permanente Mobile Health Vehicles at Royal Lahaina Resort

As of Monday, Sept. 25, Kaiser Permanente’s two mobile health vehicles will be located at the Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The mobile health vehicles are open to everyone in the community and will provide first aid, wound care, pediatric care, a dispensing pharmacy, and vaccinations, including flu shots. Ob-Gyn services will be available every Friday. Kāʻanapali Circulator Shuttle offers free transportation between the hotels and the mobile health vehicles located at the Royal Lahaina Resort.

Free Resilience Support Hotline

Free resilience support is available for anyone in the Maui community. Kaiser Permanente has established a hotline staffed by trained providers who can connect those in need to in-person counseling, emotional support, and links to resources. The services are confidential, free, and available to anyone affected by the Maui wildfires. The hotline number is 808-446-6676 and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For after-hours care, call the Crisis Line of Hawaiʻi:

Maui and other Neighbor Islands: 1-800-753-6879 Oahu: 808-832-3100

Kaiser Permanente Members Seeking Care

Patient care services have been redirected to virtual platforms and to our Maui Lani and Wailuku Medical Offices and Kīhei Clinic during this time. Kaiser Permanente members on Maui can also call our 24/7 advice line at 1-833-833-3333 (TTY 711) for assistance.

Hawaiʻi CARES 988

Hawaiʻi CARES 988 is a 24/7, free support service for help with crisis, mental health, and substance abuse. If you need mental health-related or addiction crisis support, or are worried about someone else, you can also call or text 988 (TTY 711) or visit the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s chat for free, confidential support with a trained crisis counselor. The lifeline is provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.