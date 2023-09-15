Maui Surf Forecast for September 15, 2023

Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 08:23 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:30 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 08:59 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:00 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 08:54 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 03:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

Swell Summary

For the south shores, another small long period south swell will arrive this weekend. Longer period forerunners will begin to arrive in Hawaii by early Saturday morning, with swell energy peaking Sunday, and then slowly decreasing into next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain on the small side through the weekend. No significant swells are expected to affect the north and west facing shores through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.