Happening Today (Sept. 16): Free Probate Clinic for Maui wildfire victims

The Hawaiʻi State Bar Association, in collaboration with the HSBA Probate & Estate Planning Section, is offering a Pro Bono (FREE) Probate Clinic on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Nā ʻAikāne o Maui community resource hub, located outside of the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa at 2605 Kāʻanapali Parkway in Lahaina.

The Pro Bono Probate Clinic is intended to provide legal assistance to the residents of Maui affected by the wildfires. Volunteer attorneys will be available to answer questions about the probate court process and how to have an executor appointed, provide general information about estate administration, and provide referrals to pro bono attorneys who can help with your specific situation. People may also bring information they have on deceased loved ones. This service is free of charge.

The HSBA is a nonprofit organization that serves more than 8,000 attorneys. The organization’s mission is to unite and inspire Hawaii’s lawyers to promote justice for all. To learn more about the HSBA, go to www.hsba.org.