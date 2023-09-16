Maui Surf Forecast for September 16, 2023

Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 1-3 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 2-4 4-6 4-6 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 08:54 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 03:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 09:18 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:34 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 09:27 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long period swell is expected to fill in later today, with forerunners expected through the morning hours. The swell energy will peak Sunday, and then slowly decrease into next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain on the small side through the weekend. No significant swells are expected to affect the north and west facing shores through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.