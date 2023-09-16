Upcountry Resource Fair for fire disaster relief information Sept. 18 at Kula Community Center

An Upcountry Resource Fair is being held on Sept. 18 at the Kula Community Center to provide fire disaster relief information from different agencies.

The fair runs from 1 to 7 p.m., with COVID-19 tests and latex gloves available.

Participating agencies include:

FEMA

Environmental Protection Agency

American Red Cross

Hawaiʻi Department of Health Vital Records Information

Maui Economic Opportunity

Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Salvation Army

Maui County Council vice-chair Yuki Lei Sugimura also will be there. For more information, call Sugimura at 808-270-7939 or her cell 808-830-0344. She also can be reached at [email protected].

