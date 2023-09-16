Upcountry Resource Fair for fire disaster relief information Sept. 18 at Kula Community Center

September 16, 2023, 3:00 PM HST
An Upcountry Resource Fair is being held on Sept. 18 at the Kula Community Center to provide fire disaster relief information from different agencies.

The fair runs from 1 to 7 p.m., with COVID-19 tests and latex gloves available.

Participating agencies include:

  • FEMA
  • Environmental Protection Agency
  • American Red Cross
  • Hawaiʻi Department of Health Vital Records Information
  • Maui Economic Opportunity
  • Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
  • Salvation Army

Maui County Council vice-chair Yuki Lei Sugimura also will be there. For more information, call Sugimura at 808-270-7939 or her cell 808-830-0344. She also can be reached at [email protected].

Comments

