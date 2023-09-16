Upcountry Resource Fair for fire disaster relief information Sept. 18 at Kula Community Center
An Upcountry Resource Fair is being held on Sept. 18 at the Kula Community Center to provide fire disaster relief information from different agencies.
The fair runs from 1 to 7 p.m., with COVID-19 tests and latex gloves available.
Participating agencies include:
- FEMA
- Environmental Protection Agency
- American Red Cross
- Hawaiʻi Department of Health Vital Records Information
- Maui Economic Opportunity
- Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
- Salvation Army
Maui County Council vice-chair Yuki Lei Sugimura also will be there. For more information, call Sugimura at 808-270-7939 or her cell 808-830-0344. She also can be reached at [email protected].
