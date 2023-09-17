Family Day open house Sept. 30 at Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site in Honolulu

Uncle Wayne and the Howling Dog Band will be performing from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. PC: Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and archives

On Sept. 30, Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives in Honolulu will be hosting a free Family Day open house.

The event, which takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature family-friendly activities at the 1821 Mission House, Chamberlain House and Ka Hale Paʻi. The buildings will be open to the public with stationed guides.











Activities include:

19th century Hawaiian and Western games.

Candle-making, an art activity, printing press demonstrations.

A new dress up selfie station with photo frame inside the Chamberlain House.

Ulana me ka Lokomaikaʻi will be doing lauhala weaving on the lanai with the opportunity to make your own lauhala craft.

Family Favorite Uncle Wayne and the Howling Dog Band will be performing from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the grounds.

Marion Lyman-Mersereau, author of “Eddie Wen’ Go” will do a reading from her book from 12:30-1 p.m. followed by a book signing.

Cool Beans Coffee will be selling snacks and drinks during the event.

her book from 12:30-1 p.m. followed by a book signing.

Donations collected during the Family Day will be given to Lahaina Restoration Foundation (www.lahainarestoration.org) to aid in their fire recovery efforts and to support the historic and cultural properties they care for.

Future Programs and Events:

Oct. 10 from 12 to 1 p.m. on Zoom, “Archives & Inquiry”

Susan Corley will speak about her new book “Leveraging Sovereignty: Kauikeaouli’s Global Strategy for the Hawaiian Nation, 1825–1854” about the long reign of King Kamehameha III.

Oct. 20 from 5:30 to 7:30pm, “Archives Uncorked”

A special-access experience to interact with archival collections in the Reading Room, a display of historic objects in one of the original mission houses, and a wine and cheese party in the gardens – with beer, wine, and rum-tasting.

Oct. 29 “Visit A Cemetery Day”, Volunteer opportunity

To help clean gravesites, plant native plants, and tour with the new guide to access pictures and biographies of those who are memorialized in this historically important cemetery.

The Mission Memorial Cemetery was established in 1823 and continues to be an active cemetery today. It is the final resting place of many of the original Protestant missionaries sent to Hawaiʻi by the American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions between 1820 and 1863.

Also buried or memorialized here are their immediate families and descendants as well as others associated with the Sandwich Islands Mission. The Hawaiian Mission Children’s

Society continues to maintain and care for this historic cemetery.

Nov. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hawaiian Mission Houses 52nd Holiday Craft Fair – Over 40 local vendors.

Dec. 2 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Honolulu City Lights Parade, 4-6 p.m. Family Activities, 6-9 p.m. Parade Viewing, $10 per person.

Dec. 12 from 12 to 1 p.m. on Zoom, “Archives & Inquiry”

Christopher Cook will speak about the history of Christmas in Hawaiʻi.

For more information or ticket purchases, click here.