Maui Surf Forecast for September 18, 2023

Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:02 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 03:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:59 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:52 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 10:41 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium to long period south (170-180 degree) swell will slowly decrease today and Tuesday. Another long period background south swell will arrive late Tuesday through Wednesday, boosting surf heights slightly along south facing shores. Persistent moderate trade winds will keep small east chop into next week. No significant swells are expected to reach north and west facing shores for the next seven days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.