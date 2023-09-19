Advisory Council applicants sought for Northwestern Hawaiian Islands Coral Reef Ecosystem Reserve

NOAA’s Northwestern Hawaiian Islands Coral Reef Ecosystem Reserve is seeking applicants for seven primary and seven alternate seats on its advisory council.

The council ensures public participation in reserve management and provides advice to the superintendent.

Applications are being accepted for the following seats:

Citizen-At-Large (Primary)

Commercial Fishing (Primary and Alternate)

Conservation (Primary and two Alternates)

Native Hawaiian Elder (Primary and Alternate)

Native Hawaiian (Alternate)

Ocean Related Tourism (Primary)

Recreational Fishing (Primary and Alternate)

Research (Primary and Alternate)

“Having community representatives who are fully engaged in our advisory council process is an essential part of the overall success of our team,” said Eric Roberts, NOAA’s superintendent for Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. “Their input is an integral part of protecting this special place.”

Applicants accepted as members should expect to serve a three-year term and attend regularly held in-person and/or virtual quarterly meetings. The advisory council consists of 15 primary and alternate members representing a variety of public interest groups. It also includes 10 seats representing other federal and state government agencies.

The application period opened on Sept. 15. Completed applications are due by Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

For more information, including a copy of the application, visit https://www.papahanaumokuakea.gov/new-about/council/apply/ or contact Sara Wood, Advisory Council Coordinator, via email at [email protected].