Embrace Electric: National Drive Electric Week events in Hawai’i
The public is invited to events across the Hawaiian Islands on Sept. 23 for National Drive Electric Week. The events will offer attendees the opportunity to test drive EV models from various dealers, learn the benefits of EV ownership and ask experts on the latest technologies.
Electric vehicles have become a driving force in the transition towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation future. National Drive Electric Week aims to raise awareness and promote the benefits of EV adoption, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions, lower fuel and maintenance costs, and a cleaner, quieter and smoother ride.
This year’s events will be held in cities from coast to coast, making it easier than ever for people to explore the EV revolution.
“Hawaiʻi has made great strides in EV adoption over the last decade and National Drive Electric Week is the perfect time for those who are looking to make the change to learn more about electric vehicles,” said Noel Morin, president of the Hawaiʻi EV Association. “Events across the islands provide the opportunity for people to experience EVs firsthand and learn about the positive impact they can have on our environment and our lives.”
All events are free and open to the public. Attendees will:
- See the latest EV technology and selected models
- Participate in test ride and drives (as available)
- Learn about EV ownership and charging from owners
- Gain knowledge about the environmental and financial benefits of electric transportation, including cars and e-bikes
- Learn about the newest renewable energy systems and local charging infrastructure
- Find out about tax incentives and rebates for new and used EVs, electric bikes, EV chargers, and energy systems
Scheduled Events:
Maui: Drive Electric Week Maui
- Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- University of Hawaiʻi, Maui College at the EV charging stations, 300 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului.
Hawaiʻi Island: He Ala Pono EV and Sustainability Fair
- Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Prince Kuhio Mall, 111 Puainako St. in Hilo.
Kauaʻi: Electric Vehicle Celebration
- Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- West Kauai Technology and Visitor Center, Captain Cooks Memorial Park, 9565 Kaumualiʻi Hwy. in Waimea.
Oahu: Get Electrified Fair
- Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Ka Makana Aliʻi, 91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy. in Kapolei.
For more information on the National Drive Electric Week events visit www.DriveElectricHi.com.