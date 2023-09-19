Festivals of Aloha announces 2023 schedule of events

Festivals of Aloha has unveiled a two-month calendar o events spanning the landscapes of Maui, Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, Wailea and Hāna. PC: Darren McDaniels

Festivals of Aloha has unveiled a two-month calendar of events spanning the landscapes of Maui, Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, Wailea and Hāna.

This year’s theme is “Kāhuli leo leʻa–Hoʻōla o ka wao,” or “Sweet-voiced kāhuli–Savior of the forest,” honoring the kāhuli (Hawaiian land snail).

2023 is officially the Year of the Kāhuli, proclaimed in February by Hawai’i Gov. Josh Green. There were once roughly 750 species of kāhuli across the Hawaiian Islands and found nowhere else in the world.

Of those roughly 750 species, 60% have now been lost forever. Remaining kāhuli face serious threats including invasive species predation, habitat loss and climate change, and 100 or more species may go extinct in the next 10 years without additional action.

Kāhuli. PC: Department of Land and Natural Resources

Kāhuli are both ecologically important (as cleaners of fungus and bacteria from native plants) and culturally important, as they are featured in Native Hawaiian mele and oli (chants), hula and lei.

“Because of the wildfires that devastated our Maui, the festival faced numerous scheduling challenges and so we’re pushing back and running from October-November with Hāna and Wailea really anchoring the festival this year,” said Daryl Fujiwara, the Aloha of Festivals’ director.

Schedule of Events:

Aloha Friday Oct. 13 at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of Hawaiian cultural exhibits, hands-on activities, Hawaiian music and hula.

Oct. 13 at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of Hawaiian cultural exhibits, hands-on activities, Hawaiian music and hula. Hāna Oct. 21 – Hāna Ballpark Hāna Parade – 11 a.m. Parade with the Hāna Royal Court, floats, Grand Marshall, Marching Band, Zenshin Daiko (Taiko), followed by a magic show. Ho‘olaule‘a – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ‘ono local eats and Handmade in Hawai‘i artists and vendors. Sports Night at the Park: 5 to 9 p.m. tennis, volleyball, corn hole and other games. Oct. 22 Keiki/Wahine Shoreline Fishing Tournament 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. ‘Ohana Beach Day : Ohana Play Day games, 12 noon to 5 p.m. at Hāna Bay. Oct. 23 Sports Night 5 to 9 p.m. at Hāna Ballpark Oct. 24 Traditional Lei Making Class : 3 to 5 p.m. at Hāna-Maui Resort. Reserve seats by calling Kane Kanakaole at 808-264-1094. Karaoke Night at Hāna Bay 5 to 9 p.m. Sign up by calling or texting Poerava at 808-670-1200. Oct. 25 Floral & Lei Contest – Entries 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Hāna-Maui Resort Kupuna Luncheon – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hāna-Maui Resort – Reservations required, contact Kimo at 808-270-3284 Ulana Niu – Coconut Weaving Workshop – 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Hāna Farms Teen Night – 6 to 9 p.m. at Hāna Bay – An Evening of DJ music, fun interactive games, aloha attire contest and more. Oct. 26 – Hāna Bay Hāna Arts’ Annual Talent Show Registration at 4 p.m., program at 5 p.m. Six categories with more than $2,000 in prize money. Call Hāna Arts for details – 808-248-5769. Oct. 27 Pō Hawai‘i: Hawaiiana Night Ulu, Pohole & Poke Contest – 3 to 6 p.m. at the Friday Hāna Farmers Market Aloha Attire Contests 6 to 10 p.m. at Hāna Bay Oct. 28 Cross Country Golf : 2 to 4 p.m. at Holani Hāna Ho’ike Night : 5 to 10 p.m. at Hāna Bay

Wailea Ke Kani Hone O Wailea – Oct. 27 at 5:30pm. A concert series at the Shops at Wailea featuring John Cruz. shopsatwailea.com Hula is the Heartbeat – Oct 28 at 6 p.m. A hula concert at the Four Seasons Maui. Sounds of the Sea – Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. A free sunset concert at the Four Seasons Maui.

Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Ki‘eki‘e Falsetto Contest – Nov. 11 at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

– Nov. 11 at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. Lāna‘i – Nov. 4 – Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a at Dole Park. Enjoy hands-on activities, local eats, crafters and live entertainment.

– Nov. 4 – Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a at Dole Park. Enjoy hands-on activities, local eats, crafters and live entertainment. Moloka‘i – Nov. 17 “Mahalo Moloka‘i” – at Hiro’s ‘Ohana Grill at Hotel Moloka‘i. A Hawaiian music concert.

For the most current and up-to-date information, go to website at FestivalsOfAloha.com.

The 21st annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest contestants can still apply online at https://forms.gle/FUaN3VrHV5hrQJ8u6 or FestivalsOfAloha.com by Nov. 3.

Day trips to Lāna‘i on Nov. 4 for the ho‘olaule‘a can be made by calling the Expeditions Lāna‘i Ferry at go-lanai.com or calling 808-661-3756.