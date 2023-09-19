Maui Surf Forecast for September 19, 2023

Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 10:41 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:24 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 05:48 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.4 feet 11:36 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:25 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain up through the week as overlapping south to southwest long-period swells move through. Surf along north and west facing shores could come up slightly over the weekend as a medium-period north-northwest swell arrives. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.