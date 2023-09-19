Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 19, 2023

September 19, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 10:41 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:26 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:24 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 05:48 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.4 feet 11:36 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 03:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:25 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain up through the week as overlapping south to southwest long-period swells move through. Surf along north and west facing shores could come up slightly over the weekend as a medium-period north-northwest swell arrives. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
