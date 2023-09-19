Nominations extended for Maui Non-Profit Directors Association

The Maui Non-Profit Directors Association has extended nominations for three of its awards: Community Business, Humanitarian and Outstanding Nonprofit Executive Director.

The Executive Director nominations are due by noon Sunday and the Community Business and Humanitarian Awards are due at noon on Oct. 1.

The Community Business Award is presented to a business that supports nonprofit organizations in Maui County.

The Humanitarian Award recognizes a Maui County resident who gives freely of time, talent and money to philanthropic activities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Outstanding Nonprofit Executive Director nominees will be judged on leadership, vision and improvement of programs and services.

Applications are available online at www.mauinonprofit.org. Completed applications may be mailed to Maui County Nonprofit Directors Association, P.O. Box 1186, Puunene 96784 or emailed to [email protected].

Nominees and winners will be announced at the Maui County Nonprofit Directors Association Annual Meeting and Leaderships Awards on Oct. 12 at UH-Maui College’s The Class Act.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, email [email protected].