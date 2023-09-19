Roselani Place hosting World Alzheimer’s Day event on Sept. 21

World Alzheimer’s Day is on Sept. 21 to raise awareness about the cruel disease.

On Maui, the Alzheimer’s Association and Roselani Place in Kahului will host a program from 1 to 3 p.m. to inform people about updates on research and treatments, Hawai’i and county-specific programs, and services available for family caregivers.

The event also includes listening sessions to understand the needs of family caregivers better, and to raise awareness about urgency and importance of early detection and diagnosis.

Speakers include: Dr. Pokiʻi Balaz (Alzheimer’s Association), Shirley Kan (Alzheimer’s Association), Debbie Priest (Roselani Place) and Diana Saltoon-Briggs (author and former caregiver).

For the first time, two FDA-approved drugs have been shown to slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s for individuals in the early stages of the disease.

These new treatments target one of the underlying causes of the disease and can give people more time to live independently, work, plan for the future and enjoy their golden years.

The Alzheimer’s Association – Hawai’ʻi has information on the 10 warning signs and what to watch for in yourself or loved ones by visiting alz.org/10signs.

While some memory lapses are normal, if the memory or thinking issues disrupt daily life, it’s time to talk to your doctor.

The earlier the detection and diagnosis, the better with more treatment options and care planning. Early diagnosis can also mean the ability to participate in clinical trials for potential new treatments. The goal is for everyone affected by the disease to benefit most from current and future treatment options as early as possible.

To learn more about World Alzheimer’s Day on Maui and how you can attend, please get in touch with Shirley Kan at [email protected] or call the Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaiʻi at 808-591-2771.

Roselani Place is an assisted living community at 88 S. Papa Ave. in Kahului.