State webinar series to provide updates about Maui relief, recovery efforts

Hosted by the Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, the “Pathways to Recovery” webinar series provides updates about the Maui relief and recovery efforts.

The next webinar on Sept. 21 from noon to 1 p.m. will focus on topics such as price freeze, landlord-tenant matters and other items related to consumer protection.

Panelists will include:

James Kunane Tokioka – Director, Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism

Mana Moriarty – Executive Director, Office of Consumer Protection, Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Dean Minakami – Interim Executive Director, Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corporation

Questions can be submitted in advance and will be accepted until 10 a.m. on Sept. 21. There is no cost to participate, but registration is required.

To register, click here.

To submit questions, click here.