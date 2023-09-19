University of Hawaiʻi offering full scholarships to Class of 2024 at Lahainaluna High School

University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner delivers the news about full scholarships to seniors of Lahainaluna High School. PC: UH

The University of Hawaiʻi is offering full one-year scholarships to every Lahainaluna High School senior to attend any of its 10 campuses.

The scholarships can be used for full-time and part-time students and will cover tuition, fees, books and supplies.

This initial commitment to the Class of 2024 at Lahainaluna High is for one academic year while UH seeks external or internal funding to extend these scholarships for a full two or four years of college, depending on the campus the student attends.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

UH President David Lassner delivered the scholarship news to the approximately 190 students of the Class of 2024 during class assembly on Sept. 18 at the school’s temporary location at Kūlanihākoʻi High School in Kīhei.

The students were forced to relocate to Kūlanihākoʻi following the deadly Aug. 8 wildfire that destroyed most of Lahaina Town and damaged the school.

“This means so much to our ʻohana, and we look forward to our Lunas taking advantage of UH’s generous support,” Lahainaluna Principal Richard Carosso said in a news release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lassner said: “The seniors of Lahainaluna High School faced COVID in their freshman year, and now they and their families face unimaginable challenges around loss of ʻohana, homes, jobs and personal treasures. We are extending these scholarship offers to create at least one bright spot for these students and their families, to help them see a path forward to a better future.”

The Class of 2024 at Lahainaluna High School learns that the University of Hawaiʻi is offering them full-ride scholarships to any of its 10 campuses. PC: UH

Since many Lahainaluna students moved or made alternate educational plans, the scholarship offer is available to every student who was enrolled as a senior at LHS on Aug. 7, 2023 regardless of where they are enrolled for this academic year.

The university will work closely with the Hawaiʻi Department of Education and the high school to make the process of receiving the scholarship as easy as possible for students and their families. More details will be provided in the coming weeks, including contact information for assistance, a webpage with Frequently Asked Questions and other resources.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This scholarship program is in addition to the extensive support UH is already providing to all current UH students from Maui who were impacted by the fires. UH is also looking at how to support future Maui graduates who were impacted by the fires in their higher education journeys.

“The hearts of all of us at UH go out to all who have suffered through this disaster,” Lassner said. “We know the hurt will never be gone. But we hope this small bit of assistance will help address one concern for students and their families.”

Also in attendance were UH Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana, Vice Chancellor Kulamanu Ishihara, Dean Laura Nagle, Maui Regent Lauren Akitake, Maui Regent Ernest Wilson and Hawaiʻi Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Tammi Chun.