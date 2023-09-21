Hawaiʻi Red Cross is hiring for long-term Lahaina recovery

Volunteer Paul Hicks moves stacks of donations in the Red Cross warehouse in Wailuku, Maui. PC: Scott Dalton / American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is hiring members of the Maui community for long-term wildfire recovery efforts and has launched a six-day Job Fair in Central Maui.

The Red Cross Job Fair runs from Thursday, Sept. 21 through Saturday, Sept. 23, then Monday, Sept. 25 through Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Red Cross Job Fair is set up at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Suite 2CB3. Applicants are asked to park on the 3rd level of the parking garage, near Macy’s, use the walkway into the mall, and the location will be on the left.

Currently, multiple paid, temporary positions are open, and on-the-spot job interviews will be held.

“Candidates will fill crucial roles as the Red Cross continues working with the community to let Lahaina lead in recovery efforts around shelter services, disaster health services, finances, and transitional recovery work,” organization leaders said.

Successful candidates will be skilled listeners who work with partner organizations to help the Red Cross advocate for the people in the community who are most in need.