Krank Cycles seeks volunteers to help assemble 400 donated bikes for wildfire survivors

Krank Cycles

Maui-based Krank Cycles received a donation of 400 new bicycles and is calling on the community to come together on Sept. 23 and help assemble these bikes to be distributed among Maui wildfire survivors.

“We asked if you need a bike, please come help build,” said AAron “Moose” Reichert, spokesperson for Krank Cycles. “We will try to get you a bike if possible.”

To facilitate the distribution process, interested individuals are encouraged to fill out the form on their website: Krank Cycles – Bicycles for Maui Wildfire Relief.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The distribution of these bicycles will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, with priority given to those who have filled out the website form.

The event will take place on Saturday at a location behind the coconut/tiki stand in Māʻalaea at the junction of Kuihelani Highway 380 and Honopi’ilani Hwy 30. It runs from 9 a.m. until done.

Participants are encouraged to bring easy-up tents for shade and tables, as well as specific tools required for bicycle assembly, including metric Allen wrenches, metric box and open wrenches, screwdrivers, wire cutters and a socket set.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

While Krank Cycles will have some tools, pop-up tents, and big event tent, the community’s support in this regard will ensure a smoother operation.

Krank Cycles has given away thousands of bikes over the years, including Christmas bikes for local families, bikes supporting transient and homeless individuals, and bikes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, contact AAron “Moose” Reichert at 808-572-2299 or email: [email protected].