State Senate to hold field briefing in Lahaina on wildfire related insurance claims, Sept. 28

Lahaina wildfire aftermath. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

The Senate Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection hosts a field briefing in Lahaina to address questions and take testimony pertaining to wildfire-related insurance claims. The briefing will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Representatives from the Insurance Division of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs will be in attendance to help address questions.

Senator Jarett Keohokalole (District 24 – Kāne‘ohe, MCBH, Kailua, He‘eia, ‘Āhuimanu)

“Our committee has heard from various neighbors on Maui that they continue to face challenges relating to processing wildfire insurance claims, including home, business, vehicle, and vessel policies,” said Senator Jarett Keohokalole (District 24, Kāneʻohe, Kailua) Chair of the Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection. “With so many on Maui lacking access to lodging, transportation, and internet, it was clear that the Committee needs to go to them to hear their concerns and answer their questions. The priority for our Committee is to ensure that wildfire-impacted residents and businesses have access to factual information and that we support their recovery.”

“I want to thank Senator Keohokalole for accepting my invitation to come to the community to begin an honest dialogue to address consumer protection issues, starting with insurance,” said Senator Angus McKelvey (Senate District 6, West Maui, Mā‘alaea, Waikapū, South Maui).

This is the second time in 15 years that a Senate Committee has held a field briefing on a neighbor island. In 2019, the Senate Committees on Ways and Means and Public Safety held a briefing on Maui in response to the Maui Community Correctional Center riot. Prior to that, statewide Senate hearings were held in 2007 related to Superferry legislation.

The public may email written testimony to [email protected] at least 24 hours prior to the meeting and type “Public Testimony” in the subject line of your email. Anonymous testimony will not be accepted. Testifiers are asked to provide a first and last name.

Persons wishing to provide oral testimony (in-person or remotely via Zoom) should register in advance using this link: https://forms.office.com/r/zjCGDwgtZL.

Requests to testify remotely via Zoom must be submitted at least 24 hours prior to the meeting and only individuals who register in advance will be admitted into the Zoom meeting.

Late requests to share oral testimony in person will be accepted at the meeting.

Maui residents will be given priority to testify. An individual testifier time limit may be implemented due to time constraints.

All testimony received by the Hawai‘i Senate is posted on the Hawai‘i Legislature’s website, which is accessible to the public. Testifiers are asked not to include private information that they do not want disclosed to the public.