16th Annual Maui ʻUkulele Festival, Oct. 8

ʻUkulele Fest 2022. PC: Cassie Hastu Photography

Maui Arts & Cultural Center again celebrates the musical tradition of Hawai’i’s famous four-string instrument at the 16th annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival, a free Maui community music event on Sunday, Oct. 8, in the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 3 p.m.



















This year’s Festival will also support those impacted by the recent wildfires, serving as a drop-off point for donations to the Maui Food Bank. The MACC requests that patrons bring needed items for those impacted by the wildfires. Suggested emergency donation items include diapers (baby and adult) and personal hygiene items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, etc. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

All community members, in particular those affected by the fires, are welcome to attend and enjoy an afternoon of island music with highly acclaimed musicians starting at 3 p.m. Attendees should bring low-backed beach chairs or blankets and relax on the lawn of the A&B Amphitheater. Admission is FREE. The concert will also be livestreamed on the MACC’s website and on its Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

This year’s festival offers a diverse line-up of some of the finest ‘ukulele musicians. Artists scheduled to perform this year include Jeff Peterson, Rama, Kamaka & Kalaʻe Camarillo, Kamakakehau Fernandez, Arlie Asiu, Benny Uyetake, Andrew Molina, Anthony Pfluke, the Hula Honeys, the Kamehameha Middle School ‘Ukulele Band, and the Kalama Intermediate School ʻUkulele Band. Also appearing will be Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva and Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka. (Artist list is subject to change.)

Door prizes of several ‘ukulele will be given away throughout the afternoon. There will be displays of made-in-Hawai‘i arts and crafts, plenty of ‘ono-licious island food plus a variety of beverages available for purchase. No outside food, beverages or coolers are allowed.

FREE WORKSHOP: On Saturday, Oct. 7, a free ‘ukulele workshop will be held in the MACC’s Morgado Hall at 11 a.m. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. The workshop is conducted by ‘ukulele master Roy Sakuma for students of all ages. Lessons are designed for beginning and intermediate players. It is recommended that students be able to hold C, F, G7 chords and they should bring their own ʻukulele. No pre-registration is necessary.

All participants will be eligible to enter a drawing to win a fine new ʻukulele, and will be invited to participate in a performance during the festival on Sunday, playing a song they learn in the workshop.

ʻUkulele Fest 2022. PC: MACC

The 16th Annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival is presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Sponsors for this FREE event are Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, the County of Maui, and the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, with additional support from ʻUkulele Festival Hawai‘i and KPOA/Pacific Media Group.