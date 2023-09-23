Maui News

Learn to write your family’s story at the AARP Maui Café

September 23, 2023, 3:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui author Malia Bohlin will share her experience and tips on writing a personal or family story over refreshments at a free AARP Maui Café event on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Cameron Center in Wailuku.

Bohlin wrote and published the novel Left at Hiva Oa, a fiction book based on her father’s true story of sailing around the world.

“Everyone has a story in them,” Bohlin said. “Go ahead and tell it.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To learn more and register for this and other AARP events, go to aarp.org/local or the AARP Hawai`i Facebook page and click on the Events tab.

Participants will participate in writing exercises to help you find and tell your own stories. Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be provided, and participants will also  have a chance to win one of 10 copies of Left at Hiva Oa.

The AARP Maui Café gives those who attend a chance to learn new things and socialize. Next month’s café on Oct. 26 will feature a talk on the connection between humans and animals. 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments