Learn to write your family’s story at the AARP Maui Café

Maui author Malia Bohlin will share her experience and tips on writing a personal or family story over refreshments at a free AARP Maui Café event on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Cameron Center in Wailuku.

Bohlin wrote and published the novel Left at Hiva Oa, a fiction book based on her father’s true story of sailing around the world.

“Everyone has a story in them,” Bohlin said. “Go ahead and tell it.”

To learn more and register for this and other AARP events, go to aarp.org/local or the AARP Hawai`i Facebook page and click on the Events tab.

Participants will participate in writing exercises to help you find and tell your own stories. Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be provided, and participants will also have a chance to win one of 10 copies of Left at Hiva Oa.

The AARP Maui Café gives those who attend a chance to learn new things and socialize. Next month’s café on Oct. 26 will feature a talk on the connection between humans and animals.