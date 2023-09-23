Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra’s upcoming rehearsals, classes

The Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra will begin rehearsing the first of their three classes on

Sept. 23. All ensembles noted below will include the violin, viola, cello and bass.

The Concert String Orchestra, is open to students who have studied their instruments either privately or in classes, for at least 3 years. These students must be able to read notes fluently.

The orchestra will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center. Registration will begin at 8:15 am.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The String Ensemble, is available to students who have played their instruments from one to

two years or more, privately or in a classroom setting. They should have a good basic foundation to note reading, but can be in the learning process.

This is a training orchestra for the Concert String Orchestra. Everyone will still be learning and

improving their note-reading skills. Sept. 20 from 12:45 – 1:45 p.m. will be the first rehearsal. Registration will begin at 12 p.m.

The new Beginning String Orchestra is open to students ages 7-15 who are interested in learning to play the violin, viola, cello and bass. No previous music experience is necessary and the first meeting will take place Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All classes will be held at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului,

upstairs between Fun Factory and Central Maui Tax.

Visit www.mauiyouthphiliharmonic.org or call 808-283-6723 to register or for more

information.