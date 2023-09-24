Fire Survivor Resources

Free self-help solutions with Teri Holter at Royal Lahaina Resort

September 24, 2023, 3:00 PM HST
The Royal Lahaina Resort is offering a free Self-Help Solutions class with Teri Holter, LCSW, SEP on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3

These events will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Hale Pilani inside of the Royal Lahaina Resort, 2780 Kekaʻa Dr. in Lahaina.

Holter has been helping Maui recover from trauma for over 20 years and is offering holistic, somatic, trauma-informed therapy. By learning easy, powerful self-help tools, individuals can increase resilience and decrease risk of long-term PTSD.

For more information, visit: RadicalBalanceNow.com or call: 808-205-8055.

