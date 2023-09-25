ARDA-Hawaiʻi refocuses its 19th Annual Golf Tournament to benefit Maui relief efforts

Recognizing that the road to recovery and healing on Maui will be long, the American Resort Development Association, Hawaiʻi chapter (ARDA-Hawaiʻi) has refocused its 19th Annual Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament to benefit Maui Strong. The tournament is scheduled to take place on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Hoakalei Country Club on Oʻahu, with a shotgun start at 12 noon.

Now, 100% of the gross proceeds from the tournament will be donated to Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, which was established to provide financial resources that can be deployed quickly, with a focus on rapid response and recovery. ARDA-Hawaiʻi will also continue to honor its commitment to provide $20,000 in scholarships to Hawaiʻi Pacific University students majoring in the hospitality industry through the use of other funds.

“The timeshare industry has a long history in Hawaiʻi, and its members and their owners are committed to the island’s recovery,” said Mitchell A. Imanaka, ARDA-Hawaiʻi Chairman and managing principal of Imanaka Asato LLLC. “By pivoting the tournament to benefit Maui Strong, our goal is to help ease the burdens of those who have lost so much, providing the necessary resources for rebuilding homes, restoring livelihoods, and fostering hope for a brighter future.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The tournament is a two-person scramble with maximum handicaps of 24 for men and 36 for women. Team sponsorships range from $1,800 for one two-person team to $10,000 for four two-person teams. The tournament is limited to the first 100 registrants; the deadline to register is Sept. 29, 2023. To register, click here or email [email protected]. Space is limited.

For those who are unable to play, there are additional opportunities to support Maui ranging from $250 to $1,000. To make a donation to ARDA Cares for Maui, visit https://givebutter.com/ardacaresmaui