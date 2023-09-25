Hawaiian Electric deploys specialized equipment on Maui for seabird data collection

Hawaiian Electric announced progress in its collection of data required for the development of a Maui Island Habitat Conservation Plan, first announced in November 2022.

The long-term Habitat Conservation Plan is being developed in collaboration with the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Seabird data collection began on Maui in August using a special truck-mounted radar system that will detect seabird flight paths and elevation data.

The work is being conducted by a Hawaiian Electric subcontractor, Hamer Environmental, across Maui and focusing on strategic locations including Paukūkalo Beach, Keʻanae, Nāhiku, Wailua and Hāna.

Data collection is expected to run throughout 2024.

Hamer Environmental Seabird monitoring truck.