Webinar for parents, teachers to learn how to help keiki cope with aftermath of Maui fires

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Child Life Disaster Relief – a nonprofit ran by trained trauma-informed professionals – is hosting a free Zoom event for parents, teachers and other caregivers.

The professionals will explain best practices for helping children cope after the Maui wildfires disaster.

The free virtual webinar will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 30.

Covered topics will include practical skills, trauma mitigation, supportive techniques, typical reactions and encouraging resilience.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To attend, register online here.