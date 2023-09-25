Webinar for parents, teachers to learn how to help keiki cope with aftermath of Maui fires
Child Life Disaster Relief – a nonprofit ran by trained trauma-informed professionals – is hosting a free Zoom event for parents, teachers and other caregivers.
The professionals will explain best practices for helping children cope after the Maui wildfires disaster.
The free virtual webinar will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 30.
Covered topics will include practical skills, trauma mitigation, supportive techniques, typical reactions and encouraging resilience.
To attend, register online here.
