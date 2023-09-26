Committee to receive testimony for comprehensive recovery and resiliency plan on Sept. 27 in West Maui

Council member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins

The Maui County Council’s Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee will meet on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at The Westin Maui Resort and Spa in Kāʻanapali in the Honoapi‘ilani Ballroom, to receive testimony on a resolution to develop a comprehensive recovery and resiliency plan in response to the August wildfires.

Councilmember Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins, Chair of the committee said the purpose of Resolution 23-194 is to develop and facilitate a plan through a series of complementary ordinances and resolutions, with guidance from the community and experts in their respective fields. No legislative action will be taken at the meeting.

“It is of utmost importance to hear directly from the residents of West Maui,” said Uʻu-Hodgins. “At this time, the council would like to collect as much public testimony as possible.”

She said the eight standing committees will then work on legislation within their subject-matters based on feedback from the community.

“We thank everyone for their patience as we navigate through this unprecedented time and will continue to look for more ways to support our community,” said Uʻu-Hodgins.

The Westin Maui Resort and Spa is located at 2365 Kāʻanapali Pkwy.

Free parking will be available at Whaler’s Village at 2435 Kāʻanapali Pkwy and county shuttle transportation will be provided between the following stops:

Westin Maui Resort and Spa

Aston Kāʻanapali Shores

Honua Kai

Aston Kāʻanapali Villas

Royal Lahaina

Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel

Whalers Village

Hyatt Regency

Lahaina Civic Center

For information on pickup times at each location, please contact Roberts Hawaiʻi at 808-871-6226.

In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agenda, available at: mauicounty.us/agendas.