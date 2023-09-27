County of Maui Grants Review Committee approves $74,704 grant for Ka Lima O Maui

PC: Ka Lima O Maui

The Office of Economic Development, Grants Review Committee and Mayor Richard Bissen, have approved $74,704 in funding for the longtime Maui nonprofit organization, Ka Lima O Maui. This grant, facilitated by the Office of Economic Development, will further enable Ka Lima O Maui’s efforts to provide adults with disabilities meaningful work opportunities, bolstering their mission to “enhance lives through self-reliance.”

Ka Lima O Maui serves as the largest employer of persons with disabilities in Maui County. Their longstanding partnership with the County of Maui has played a pivotal role in their ability to make a positive difference in the lives of those they serve.

Executive Director JD Wyatt expressed his gratitude, saying, “Ka Lima O Maui is fortunate to have received this generous grant from the OED. We extend our heartfelt thanks to OED Director Luana Mahi and her staff for partnering with Ka Lima O Maui to create lasting change in our community.”

The grant will enable Ka Lima O Maui to further their initiatives and ensure that more individuals with disabilities have access to fulfilling work opportunities, fostering a sense of self-reliance and independence.

